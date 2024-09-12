Allocation Vorarlberg
These protégés are looking for a new home
The animal corner presents the animals of the week from the Vorarlberg animal shelter: The male chinchilla quartet is looking for a species-appropriate home together. These animals are crepuscular and nocturnal rodents with a pronounced social behavior.
Kangal Django (8) only has a small repertoire of commands so far, but with a little patience and empathy this can be changed. He walks well on the lead, but you need a strong hand. Django would do best in a home with a fenced-in garden. Due to his age, he is no longer so active, but he enjoys walks through the park, being stroked and having the sun shine on his fur.
Young Medo (1) is a curious and self-confident guard dog mix who is always happy when he gets to experience something new. He needs plenty of activity. Medo needs confident people who can guide and accompany him confidently through everyday life. He generally gets on well with other dogs, although he still has a lot to learn when it comes to interacting with other dogs.
The extremely shy Stupsi (9) is looking for a quiet new home without a lot of hustle and bustle and with later outdoor access. Stupsi does not cope well with stress - who has a heart and understanding for this reserved tomcat?
