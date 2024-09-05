Crime mystery: Who beat “Mrs. Grete” (91) to death?

Signs of burglary visible on the cottage

It probably happened sometime during the night on Wednesday, when one or more unknown persons removed some slats from the fence of the small cottage at Bahndammweg 14 in the dark of the hot and humid night and entered the garden. What happened next is still unclear. According to the Vienna police, there were signs of a break-in, which were examined by forensics on Thursday morning. Lying in bed was "Mrs. Grete" - a 91-year-old senior citizen. She was found by relatives only hours after the crime with serious injuries to her head.