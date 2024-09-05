“A farce!” Outrage surrounding young star Musiala

"I feel sorry for Musiala. Not even making it into the top 30 is RIDICULOUS," rants one user on social media. And he sees a danger for FC Bayern: "I think he will sign the contract extension, but it could be his last. He will never win it (editor's note: the Ballon d'Or) here." In the past, it has always been assumed that Real Madrid and Barcelona stars have a better chance of winning the Ballon d'Or due to the clubs' possibly greater appeal.