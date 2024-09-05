Danger for FC Bayern?
“A farce!” Outrage surrounding young star Musiala
Who will receive the prestigious Ballon d'Or? The shortlist of 30 professionals was published on Wednesday. Jamal Musiala, a prominent name, is missing from the list, and the outrage among fans is huge. Does FC Bayern Munich now also have to worry about the young star's future?
"I feel sorry for Musiala. Not even making it into the top 30 is RIDICULOUS," rants one user on social media. And he sees a danger for FC Bayern: "I think he will sign the contract extension, but it could be his last. He will never win it (editor's note: the Ballon d'Or) here." In the past, it has always been assumed that Real Madrid and Barcelona stars have a better chance of winning the Ballon d'Or due to the clubs' possibly greater appeal.
"It's a travesty," one fan says clearly online. Another emphasizes: "Musiala is better than all the players on the list. And you could see that in the Champions League and at the EURO."
Here are the nominated players:
Messi and Ronaldo also not included
The Ballon d'Or has been awarded annually since 1956 by the trade magazine "France Football", which belongs to Groupe Amaury. The defending champion is Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi, who received the Golden Ball for the eighth time in 2023. He is missing, as is Portugal's exceptional player Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Ballon d'Or is not a substitute for the World Player of the Year award. This election is still organized by the International Football Association (FIFA). From 2010 to 2015, the world footballer was awarded the Golden Ball through a cooperation between FIFA and "France Football".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
