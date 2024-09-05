Vorteilswelt
Return to League A?

Positive experiences! ÖFB team can do Nations League

Nachrichten
05.09.2024 06:22

Austria's national soccer team has had good experiences with the Nations League so far. Ahead of the start of the fourth edition of the competition, which was introduced in 2018, on Friday away against Slovenia, the ÖFB's record stands at seven wins, three draws, six defeats and a goal difference of 18:18.

comment0 Kommentare

Six years ago, they finished second in a three-team League B group with Bosnia-Herzegovina and Northern Ireland, followed by the highlight of 2020 with promotion to League A.

The group was won thanks to a 1:1 home draw in the final match against Norway. However, the Scandinavians, the ÖFB team's group rivals this time too, had to field a B team in Vienna due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

Can they return?
Finishing in first place also gave the Austrians the chance to take part in the 2022 World Cup through the back door. However, the play-off semi-final in Wales was lost 2:1.

Ralf Rangnick (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Ralf Rangnick
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

In June 2022, the ÖFB team started in the top division with a sensational 3-0 win in Croatia in Ralf Rangnick's debut as team manager. This was followed by an honorable 1:1 home draw against France, but the remaining four games were lost, which is why they now find themselves back in League B.

In order to return to the top teams, they will need to finish at least second against group rivals Slovenia, Norway and Kazakhstan.

The Nations League record
The ÖFB team's performance in the Nations League so far (16 games - 7 wins, 3 draws, 6 defeats, goal difference 18:18):

2018 (League B): Bosnia-Herzegovina - Austria 1:0, Austria - Northern Ireland 1:0, Austria - Bosnia-Herzegovina 0:0, Northern Ireland - Austria 1:2; Austria second in group

Marcel Sabitzer (left) and David Alaba (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
Marcel Sabitzer (left) and David Alaba
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)

2020 (League B): Norway - Austria 1:2, Austria - Romania 2:3, Northern Ireland - Austria 0:1, Romania - Austria 0:1, Austria - Northern Ireland 2:1, Austria - Norway 1:1; Austria first in their group and thus promoted

2022 (League A): Croatia - Austria 0:3, Austria - Denmark 1:2, Austria - France 1:1, Denmark - Austria 2:0, France - Austria 2:0, Austria - Croatia 1:3; Austria finished bottom of the group and was therefore relegated

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

