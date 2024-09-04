Too dangerous! ÖFB team moved out of the stadium

Wöber was recently troubled by a fibre tear in his calf at his club Leeds: "Nothing major, but it should heal properly this early in the season," he said, explaining why he had not featured in the first four rounds of the league at the English second division club. "I've been training normally all last week and now I'm fine again," he said, giving the green light for a possible start in the Nations League in Slovenia on Friday (8.45pm). Wöber describes the EURO as "the proudest and most beautiful moment of my career. Even if the tournament was like a rollercoaster ride for me at times."