"Suffered heatstroke"

Too dangerous! ÖFB team moved out of the stadium

Nachrichten
04.09.2024 19:54

Burnt in places and a carpet of patches: desolate turf in Klagenfurt forced the ÖFB players to move to the adjacent pitch today - to the delight of the fans.

comment0 Kommentare

The hot summer also showed Austria's soccer stars their limits this week - after an initial session on the main pitch of the Wörthersee Stadium on Tuesday, the team switched to a training pitch behind the arena today. The reason: the stadium turf, which was newly laid after the two Rammstein concerts in mid-July, but was obviously not up to the hot temperatures. "The turf suffered a kind of heat stroke about ten days ago, it buckled under the heat," said Daniel Greiner, managing director of Sportpark Klagenfurt, on the sidelines of the ÖFB team's training sessions.

(Bild: Christian Reichel)
(Bild: Christian Reichel)

As a result, the pitch is now scorched in places and looks like a carpet of patches in several places. Disturbing conditions that should not be underestimated, as Max Wöber also confirmed: "The pitch is quite soggy, there are quite a few ruts in it. That makes it dangerous," the central defender reflected his impressions of Tuesday's training session and added: "It doesn't necessarily make you want to play soccer."

Baumgartner and Co. switched to an adjacent pitch. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Baumgartner and Co. switched to an adjacent pitch.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Wöber is fit again
The full 23-man squad switched to a secondary pitch, which was in perfect condition: "It's simply more fun on a nice pitch where the ball rolls more. Especially considering the elements we practiced there," said Wöber. The few spectators benefited from this: while the public were excluded from Tuesday's session in the stadium, the fans were able to watch Sabitzer and Co. in action.

Maximilian Wöber (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Maximilian Wöber
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Wöber was recently troubled by a fibre tear in his calf at his club Leeds: "Nothing major, but it should heal properly this early in the season," he said, explaining why he had not featured in the first four rounds of the league at the English second division club. "I've been training normally all last week and now I'm fine again," he said, giving the green light for a possible start in the Nations League in Slovenia on Friday (8.45pm). Wöber describes the EURO as "the proudest and most beautiful moment of my career. Even if the tournament was like a rollercoaster ride for me at times."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christian Reichel
Christian Reichel
