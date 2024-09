Tennengauer ripped off when selling his car

"It's unbelievable what scams the fraudsters come up with," the Salzburg police department said. What happened? A 21-year-old man from Tennengau was the victim of a serious scam. The man wanted to sell his car online at the end of August. An unknown woman agreed. The agreed purchase price: 8,000 euros.

What sounds harmless quickly turned into a brazen scam. The woman asked the young man to have the car transported to Germany by a certain shipping company and to pay the costs in advance - ultimately promising to return his advance payment including the sales price as a full transfer.