Ski train & Co.
From Ländle to Ländle by rail
Transport Minister Winfried Hermann and State Councillor for Mobility Daniel Zadra signed a declaration of intent in Stuttgart on Wednesday to improve rail connections between Baden-Württemberg and Vorarlberg.
Direct connections between Baden-Württemberg and Vorarlberg are to be examined, the two members of the government responsible for transport announced after signing the document. Although local public transport is very well developed in both regions and is certainly used, Hermann and Zadra believe that there is still room for improvement as far as cross-border transport is concerned. The government members, who both belong to the Green Party, see a need, for example, for a ski train that could run from Stuttgart via Bregenz to Schruns. And as far as the rail connection between the two provincial capitals is concerned, there is still a lot to do.
Commuters and rail freight traffic
"Baden-Württemberg and Vorarlberg are connected in many ways - for example through cross-border commuter traffic," explained State Councillor Zadra. At the International Lake Constance Conference (IBK) two years ago, both countries committed to improving cross-border rail transport, added the Baden-Württemberg native. "Commuters should therefore be given an incentive to switch to the climate-friendly train by means of a better service," he emphasized. As both countries are economically strong and export-oriented regions, the goods produced there also want to be transported from A to B - and the best way to do this is by rail. "If rail freight transport is expanded in both countries, CO₂ emissions could be effectively reduced and the roads relieved of heavy goods traffic," explains Winfried Hermann.
Rail network
The rail network in the German state of Baden-Württemberg covers3900 kilometers . The Vorarlberg rail network is somewhat shorter, with a length of around 123 kilometers.
As far as the direct connections between Stuttgart and Bregenz are concerned, a meeting on possible measures for the 2027 timetable has already been scheduled for September. Questions regarding capacity requirements and the availability of trains are to be clarified. Another topic is the improvement of quality and service in the area of the Lindau junction and the adjacent sections of line. The Free State of Bavaria is also to be involved in this process.
