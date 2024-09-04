From Ländle to Ländle by rail

Direct connections between Baden-Württemberg and Vorarlberg are to be examined, the two members of the government responsible for transport announced after signing the document. Although local public transport is very well developed in both regions and is certainly used, Hermann and Zadra believe that there is still room for improvement as far as cross-border transport is concerned. The government members, who both belong to the Green Party, see a need, for example, for a ski train that could run from Stuttgart via Bregenz to Schruns. And as far as the rail connection between the two provincial capitals is concerned, there is still a lot to do.