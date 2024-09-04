Linz mayor not to be elected until 2025

Decision "not made easy"

After discussions with representatives of civil society, electoral law and implementation experts and careful consideration, the executive deputy mayor made the decision to move the election to the new year, which she "did not take lightly".

No Advent Sunday at the polling station

The decision was argued as follows: December 8 is the second Sunday in Advent this year. For up to 8,600 largely voluntary assessors and election witnesses, 630 full-time election officers and their deputies in 215 electoral wards as well as 100 full-time employees in the New Town Hall, it would be unreasonable to have to spend the whole of Advent Sunday in polling stations.