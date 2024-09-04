After attempted murder
Former “Mister Germany” and Reichsbürger arrested
He was once considered the most beautiful man in Germany - then Adrian Ursache drifted into the "Reichsbürger" scene. After seven years in prison for attempted murder, he is now free again. Because he is considered highly dangerous, he was not only given an ankle bracelet, but will be monitored around the clock after his release.
In 1998, Ursache won the title of "Mister Germany", but his subsequent career is less glorious. He was unsuccessful as a businessman in the cell phone and solar industry, and his debts were so great that his house in Reuden in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt was foreclosed on.
Dangerous threats before eviction
That's when Ursache went completely berserk: He proclaimed the "Kingdom of Ur" on the grounds of his property and wanted to deny police officers and bailiffs access. He threatened to "slaughter" anyone who entered the property. Nevertheless, 200 police officers arrived in the summer of 2016 and a special task force supported the operation.
In this article, you can see a picture of the "Reichsbürger" when he won the title of "Mister Germany":
Bullet ricocheted off police officer's helmet visor
The former beauty queen ended up shooting at a police officer and the bullet ricocheted off his helmet visor. Cause was also injured in the exchange of fire. The court finally sentenced him to seven years in prison for attempted murder.
Reichsbürger seeks revenge
Now he is working on his revenge plan, as reported by Bild. "He has a clear agenda: when he gets out, he wants his property back. He will take revenge on the people who now live in his house. He has also threatened justice officials and the prison director with murder," a prison colleague of Ursache is quoted as saying.
The authorities are apparently also aware of the danger posed by the Reichsbürger: in the course of his release, he was fitted with an ankle bracelet on the prison grounds. In addition, he is guarded 24 hours a day - 80 officers are said to be on standby, as the newspaper reported.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
