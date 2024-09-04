The absolute ramp sow
Austropop legend Jazz Gitti moves into the Forsthaus!
Austropop legend Jazz Gitti moves into the "Forsthaus Rampensau" at the age of 78. At her side as team partner: fortune teller Carmen. Do they have good cards for the title of "Rampensau 2024"?
She is an Austrian original: Martha Butbul, better known as Jazz Gitti. She has been delighting her fans on stages large and small for decades. With lots of wit and charm, she gets the audience singing and swaying along. The Austropop icon shines with evergreens such as "A Wunda", "Kränk di net" and "Hoppala" as well as with more recent hits such as "Es gibt so viele Trotteln auf der Welt".
"I'm in on all the fun"
But the 78-year-old has not only gained experience in the limelight as a singer. It is impossible to imagine the Austrian media scene without her, whether on TV or radio and, more recently, social media.
Jazz Gitti is definitely the epitome of ramp sow, but how will she fare in the Forsthaus? Afraid of the unknown? "The forester's lodge is like a school country week - except you don't know who's going beforehand. But I'm there for all the fun and I'm not afraid of anything. I do my show: whether on Dancing Stars, with Drahdiwaberl or now in the Forsthaus. The main thing is that I don't get bored. And it's never been boring," says Jazz Gitti.
Jazz Gitti brings her medium with her
Her good friend Carmen (41) joins Jazz Gitti on the ATV Alm in Carinthia. Carmen has been a good friend of Jazz Gitti's for a long time and provides her with advice and support. After all, she is not only a fortune teller, but also a medium.
Has she already seen the winning couple of season 3 of "Forsthaus Rampensau"? That remains a secret, at least for the time being. But Carmen has of course taken a peek into the unknown: "As a fortune teller, I've naturally looked into the future a little for Gitti and myself and we knew in advance that some of the ramp sows should be treated with caution."
Who will take the title of "Rampensau 2024"?
After "Wildsau" Lydia Kelovitz and "Bauer sucht Frau" star Johannes Höfinger, reality stars Zoe and Robert, cheese king Roland Ludomirska and Dominic, social media stars Max Weißenböck and Selina Hager and "Bauer sucht Frau" favorites Sarah and Stefan, Jazz Gitti and Carmen are the sixth couple in the third season of "Forsthaus Rampensau".
Will they manage to shine together in the games and prevail against the competition? We will find out from October 3 on JOYN and ATV.
