Frohnleiten main square
Historic house on fire: couple (89) rescued
On Tuesday morning, the historic family home of an 89-year-old couple in Frohnleiten was on fire. A neighbor and a courageous police student proved to be the saviors of the hour. The couple were rescued from the house unharmed. The fire was probably caused by a faulty electric stove.
It was 7.30 on Tuesday morning when a neighbor saw smoke coming from the detached house on Hauptplatz Frohnleiten. He called the emergency services, worried about the two 89-year-old residents of the 16th century house. But the elderly couple had several guardian angels: at the same time, a 21-year-old police trainee from Frohnleiten was driving past the scene of the incident.
Pensioner rescued from bedroom
He spoke to the neighbor and then took the initiative himself. He shook, knocked and rang the doorbell. Finally, relief: the 89-year-old opened the door - he hadn't even noticed the fire. The police trainee quickly rushed into the bedroom on the second floor, where his wife was. She was also rescued unharmed.
Fire started in the kitchen
The Frohnleiten and Röthelstein volunteer fire departments together with the MM Karton Frohnleiten and Sappi Gratkorn company fire departments arrived at the scene shortly afterwards. They were able to prevent the flames from spreading to neighboring houses. As it turned out, a broken electric stove in the kitchen was probably the cause of the fire. The extent of the damage is still unknown.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
