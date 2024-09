There will be no Rupertikirtag fireworks again this year

The Altstadtverband reports: "The reason for this is that, in accordance with § 128 Para. 2 LFG (Aviation Act), the use of fireworks of the categories P2, S2, F2, F3, and F4 and T2 is prohibited within safety zones during airfield operating hours in accordance with the Pyrotechnics Act 2010, Federal Law Gazette I No. 131/2009. The officially approved operating hours of Salzburg Airport are from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.," it says in a press release.