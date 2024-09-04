The LASK struck:
Coach quake around Hartberg’s successful coach
Hartberg coach Markus Schopp takes on a "double function" in Linz. TSV are now looking for a successor who will stick to their chosen path.
A violent "coach quake" took Hartberg by surprise out of the blue! Markus Schopp used the exit clause in his contract and moved to LASK in a dual role as coach and sports director. Where he has a perfect infrastructure at his disposal - and an international fall with a Conference League group stage
Erich Korherr was informed of the LASK plans late on Monday evening - and the Hartberg chairman could not and did not want to put anything in the way of Schopp (who was still training the East Styrian team on Tuesday morning) after four and a half very successful years, including a European Cup premiere (162 games): "The transfer request came as a surprise, even though it was clear to us that he was not suited to what was not happening in Hartberg in terms of infrastructure! The change hurts us because everything was built on Markus Schopp. But we have to be fair: LASK is in a different dimension, he can play internationally there." Postscript: "Maybe Markus will come back to us again, like he did from Barnsley back then. Avdijaj has already come back to us - or Diarra."
Despite the unwelcome "red lantern", the Schopp succession is to be clarified calmly: Friday's test in Rogaska is to be coached by amateur coach Markus Karner, or internally by the remaining coaching team (Gratzei, Glashüttner, Maritschnegg, Dobnik). Fixed: Assistant coach Alex Marchat moves to LASK with Schopp.
There should be no quick fixes, because the decision has to be right. The preferred candidates Semlic (Wattens) and Silberberger (Admira) have been appointed, a foreign solution would be a surprise. Schopp's path is to be continued - Manfred Schmid (most recently WAC) and Lieferings ex-coach Rene Aufhauser (who has already been discussed) are possible candidates.
Curious detail on the side: Once again, the financially well-padded LASK (which currently still has to pay three former coaches and a sports director) has helped itself to Hartberg - as it has done several times before with the players Sascha Horvath, Felix Luckender, Florian Flecker and Max Entrup.
