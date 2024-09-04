Coach quake around Hartberg’s successful coach

Erich Korherr was informed of the LASK plans late on Monday evening - and the Hartberg chairman could not and did not want to put anything in the way of Schopp (who was still training the East Styrian team on Tuesday morning) after four and a half very successful years, including a European Cup premiere (162 games): "The transfer request came as a surprise, even though it was clear to us that he was not suited to what was not happening in Hartberg in terms of infrastructure! The change hurts us because everything was built on Markus Schopp. But we have to be fair: LASK is in a different dimension, he can play internationally there." Postscript: "Maybe Markus will come back to us again, like he did from Barnsley back then. Avdijaj has already come back to us - or Diarra."