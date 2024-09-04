AK-SERVICE-TIP
Do I get time off on the first day of school?
The end of the vacations and the first day of school in Styria are approaching: Katharina Urleb, expert in labor law at the Styrian Chamber of Labor, has some interesting facts about parental leave.
The first day of school is a very special day. That's why many parents really want to accompany their child. Due to the close parent-child relationship, the day the child starts school can, in exceptional cases, constitute an important personal reason for absence from work. This is the case if no other person with whom the child has a close relationship is available to accompany the child.
The duty of family support only applies to the shortest period of time necessary. Individual activities or celebrations afterwards are not covered by the reason for absence.
Notify the reason for absence from work in good time
More favorable regulations can be made in collective agreements or company agreements. In any case, the employer must be notified of the reason for the absence in good time and proof must be provided at the employer's request.
After the official part of the first school day, there is no entitlement to paid leave.
If the entire day is to be spent with the child, a corresponding vacation or time off in lieu agreement must be made with the employer.
