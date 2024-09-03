Army spending
Two billion for our defense
The army is considering the purchase of twelve new jets, and a transport aircraft and new Black Hawks are also to land in Hörsching. "Every cent invested here in Hörsching will benefit us and Austria's security," says Defense Minister Claudia Tanner.
New transport aircraft, new Black Hawks, new jets. A lot of money is to flow into the airbase in Hörsching over the next eight years. Including investments in new, wider runways, new hangars, simulators and workshops, the 2032+ project will cost up to two billion euros. The jets are so-called jet trainers. These are smaller training jets for fighter pilots who can use them to complete their training in Austria again. Our airspace surveillance and defense costs the Austrian Armed Forces a lot.
Hörsching important for the air force
"The stationing of the new jet trainers in Hörsching and the investments in the infrastructure here underline the central importance of Upper Austria for the Austrian Armed Forces. These investments are a commitment to the fact that the Republic takes its security agendas seriously. I am pleased that our province will continue to be a powerful location in the future," said Governor Thomas Stelzer.
"Benefits Austria's security"
Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner adds: "Hörsching is an important location for our air force. Every cent invested here benefits us and the security of Austria." For Military Commander Dieter Muhr, yesterday's presentation at the airbase was a "happy day, a milestone and a great moment".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
