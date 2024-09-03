Two billion for our defense

New transport aircraft, new Black Hawks, new jets. A lot of money is to flow into the airbase in Hörsching over the next eight years. Including investments in new, wider runways, new hangars, simulators and workshops, the 2032+ project will cost up to two billion euros. The jets are so-called jet trainers. These are smaller training jets for fighter pilots who can use them to complete their training in Austria again. Our airspace surveillance and defense costs the Austrian Armed Forces a lot.