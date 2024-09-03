Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Army spending

Two billion for our defense

Nachrichten
03.09.2024 14:00

The army is considering the purchase of twelve new jets, and a transport aircraft and new Black Hawks are also to land in Hörsching. "Every cent invested here in Hörsching will benefit us and Austria's security," says Defense Minister Claudia Tanner. 

comment0 Kommentare

New transport aircraft, new Black Hawks, new jets. A lot of money is to flow into the airbase in Hörsching over the next eight years. Including investments in new, wider runways, new hangars, simulators and workshops, the 2032+ project will cost up to two billion euros. The jets are so-called jet trainers. These are smaller training jets for fighter pilots who can use them to complete their training in Austria again. Our airspace surveillance and defense costs the Austrian Armed Forces a lot.

Hörsching important for the air force
"The stationing of the new jet trainers in Hörsching and the investments in the infrastructure here underline the central importance of Upper Austria for the Austrian Armed Forces. These investments are a commitment to the fact that the Republic takes its security agendas seriously. I am pleased that our province will continue to be a powerful location in the future," said Governor Thomas Stelzer.

"Benefits Austria's security"
Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner adds: "Hörsching is an important location for our air force. Every cent invested here benefits us and the security of Austria." For Military Commander Dieter Muhr, yesterday's presentation at the airbase was a "happy day, a milestone and a great moment".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Vera Lischka
Vera Lischka
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf