Automatically stored draft

More and more users in the provincial capital

In Klagenfurt, the service is constantly growing anyway. "We already have over 1,000 registered users," says Bostjancic. There are already 50,000 users in Slovenia and 8,000 in Croatia, so Carinthia is still in the fast lane. But Klagenfurt is the only city in Austria to have been designated a climate city by the EU, and the provincial capital aims to be climate-neutral by 2030.