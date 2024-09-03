Automatically stored draft

In two municipalities
After Klagenfurt recently got its own fleet of electric cars to rent, the Slovenian provider is expanding even further. The electric speedsters are already available in two municipalities on Lake Wörthersee, and another municipality will be added shortly.
The car sharing project on Lake Wörthersee is growing and growing. In future, locals and tourists will be able to whizz around Carinthia with zero emissions in electric cars, i.e. green energy. Find, rent, unlock and pay for a car with your cell phone. That's the idea. The Slovenian provider "Avant2Go" is already offering cars in Krumpendorf and Pörtschach. "Soon we'll also be in Velden," promises Niko Bostjancic.
And the next destination is Slovenia, so that Carinthians can conveniently drive to Ljubljana Airport in an electric car and fly out into the world from there. "At the end of their vacation, all they have to do is get back into an e-car and drive back," says Niko Bostjancic.
Niko Bostjancic von Avant2Go
More and more users in the provincial capital
In Klagenfurt, the service is constantly growing anyway. "We already have over 1,000 registered users," says Bostjancic. There are already 50,000 users in Slovenia and 8,000 in Croatia, so Carinthia is still in the fast lane. But Klagenfurt is the only city in Austria to have been designated a climate city by the EU, and the provincial capital aims to be climate-neutral by 2030.
Charging stations are also being expanded. By the end of the year, 65 e-cars should be available. Avant2Go" offers many activities during the mobility week.
