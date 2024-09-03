Soldiers against gangs
Police chief rebuffs the FPÖ’s military fantasy
Should the military be deployed in the federal capital? The FPÖ's demand for the deployment of the Austrian Armed Forces in Vienna to combat gang crime is met with disapproval from the provincial police chief Gerhard Pürstl - on several counts.
On the one hand, the police have the security situation in the federal capital "well under control", on the other hand, the request by Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) would not even be legally possible. In addition, members of the armed forces lack the necessary training, he said on Tuesday.
"This is probably more due to the election campaign than an objective discussion of the matter," said Pürstl in response to the demand made by FPÖ provincial party leader Dominik Nepp.
Military not responsible
What he is demanding is a patrol service at neuralgic points, and this requires full police training. This is precisely why, in a current assistance mission, army soldiers would only be deployed in special segments of the security system, for example to guard properties.
Incidentally, this deployment of 150 men is also the reason why a request for a further deployment is not legally possible, according to the police chief. This is because the provincial police directorate can request a maximum of 100 people.
Police see blue badmouthing
Pürstl also recalled Vienna's repeated designation as the most liveable city in the world and the high level of trust in the police force. In addition, security policy measures had been successfully implemented in the face of recent ethnic conflicts.
The personnel challenges of recent years have also been successfully tackled. Around 600 people have already been admitted this year and there will be another appointment in December, said Pürstl.
His conclusion: objective discussions are needed, "you shouldn't fuel the election campaign with just any old slogans". However, comprehensive powers are important. "If, for example, there was support from all sides for the ban on carrying knives, I would be grateful."
