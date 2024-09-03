“Krone” family: Let’s help the children!

This Saturday, September 7, it's that time again: the Department of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine at the Baden-Mödling Regional Hospital is hosting the popular "KinderBURGFestival" on the lawn in front of Liechtenstein Castle. This traditional festival offers an extra portion of fun, games and entertainment. The social aspect is of course the main focus of this wonderful festival. The proceeds are used to support various projects of the Department of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, which make it possible to provide optimal and individual care for sick children and their families.