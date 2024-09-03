Vorteilswelt
Doing good together

“Krone” family: Let’s help the children!

Nachrichten
03.09.2024 12:15

The "Krone" reader family always shows a lot of heart when people and families are in need and require help. Now we can help seriously ill children together!

This Saturday, September 7, it's that time again: the Department of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine at the Baden-Mödling Regional Hospital is hosting the popular "KinderBURGFestival" on the lawn in front of Liechtenstein Castle. This traditional festival offers an extra portion of fun, games and entertainment. The social aspect is of course the main focus of this wonderful festival. The proceeds are used to support various projects of the Department of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, which make it possible to provide optimal and individual care for sick children and their families.

The HoKi children's hospice team is also actively involved in the "KinderBURGFestival" and provides information on site. The association "Krone readers help" wants to actively support the commitment of this group this year. Donations can be used to purchase great items for the supporting program at the "KinderBURGFestival" for the seriously ill children.

The large "Krone" family can help together
The first 1000 euros have already been transferred by the "Krone-Leser helfen" association, which is now also active in Lower Austria. But with the help of the "Krone" reader family, we want to collect further donations for the children's hospice movement. Every amount helps! 100% of donations will be used for charitable purposes.

We want to actively support the Lower Austrian Hospice Association, the sponsoring organization of two mobile children's hospice teams called HoKi NÖ Ost and West. In this context, 26 volunteer children's hospice companions visit seriously ill, life-shortening and/or life-threatening children at home or in hospitals and try to bring relief into their everyday lives.

Please make donations with the reference "HoKi": https://www.kronehilft.at

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Lukas Lusetzky
Thomas Lauber
