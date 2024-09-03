Di Maria tough as nails:
Van Gaal? “Worst coach I’ve ever had”
The fact that Angel di Maria left Manchester United in 2015 after just one season was mainly down to his coach at the time. Louis van Gaal was the worst coach he had ever trained under, the Argentinian makes no secret of not being a big fan of the Dutchman.
"The worst coach was Van Gaal, you can be sure of that. If there were any doubts about that, I'm happy to dispel them," Di Maria replied in an interview with ESPN Argentina when asked who the worst coach in his career had been.
"It was unbearable"
The fact that the winger left Old Trafford a year after his €75 million move from Real Madrid was not down to the club or England, as Di Maria stated on "TyC Sports" three years ago: "My problem was just the coach. It was unbearable. I would score or make a pass and the next day he would come to me to show me videos of the bad passes. He pushed me aside from day one because he didn't want the players to be more important than him."
Criticism that Van Gaal did not put up with, he countered at the time: "It's always the coach's fault. He's the kind of player who is incapable of self-criticism." After 32 appearances (four goals and eleven assists), the two never became friends, so it was a logical step for the future world champion to seek his fortune in Paris from 2015.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.