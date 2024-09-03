Van Gaal? “Worst coach I’ve ever had”

"It was unbearable"

The fact that the winger left Old Trafford a year after his €75 million move from Real Madrid was not down to the club or England, as Di Maria stated on "TyC Sports" three years ago: "My problem was just the coach. It was unbearable. I would score or make a pass and the next day he would come to me to show me videos of the bad passes. He pushed me aside from day one because he didn't want the players to be more important than him."