Alert search underway
Again! Alarm after bank robbery in Innsbruck
The series continues: yet another bank robbery in Tyrol. At around 9.30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Sparkasse branch on Mitterweg in Innsbruck was robbed by an unknown perpetrator. The criminal was able to escape - but probably without any loot. And there is probably a good reason for this.
After the robbery, a manhunt was launched throughout the city and beyond, according to the police. The police helicopter is also circling over the city. Further details about the perpetrator and the course of events are not yet known.
No cash at the till
The police, including forensics, are at the scene of the crime. Apparently, the fugitive perpetrator is unlikely to have taken much - if anything at all. According to local investigators, the branch is a "cashless" bank. Cash was only available at the ATMs.
Research on the Internet confirms this: The Sparkasse website says: "The branch does not have a cash desk, but almost all cash transactions are possible at the ATM."
A whole series of bank robberies in Tyrol
Several bank robberies have taken place in Tyrol in recent months, after which arrests were also made. Exactly one week ago, on August 27, an initially unknown perpetrator robbed the Raiffeisen branch in Mieders in the Stubai Valley. The next day, the handcuffs clicked on a Slovakian suspect (42). He confessed to the crime.
At the end of July, a savings bank branch in Innsbruck's Reichenau district was robbed. Four weeks later, the police were able to track down and arrest a suspect (68). Curious: the "robber grandpa" had fled on an e-scooter.
A BTV branch on Mitterweg in Innsbruck has already been targeted twice this year. After the second robbery at the beginning of July, two suspects - a 24-year-old Austrian and a 32-year-old Russian - were arrested. They have been remanded in custody. There were also robberies in Innsbruck's O-Dorf district and in Kufstein in the Tyrolean lowlands.
