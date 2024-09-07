Animals in search of a home Copy

The Labrador mix Cosmo (seven years old) came to Tierschutz Austria in July 2020 through a partner organization from Croatia. He is unsure of strangers, but is very friendly after getting to know them. This handsome male gets on very well with other dogs and loves to play with them. Cats, small animals and small children should not be allowed in Cosmo's new home. His carers are busy practising with him, which is why he has already mastered the basic commands very well. He also walks well on a lead and is house-trained at the shelter. This gentle giant would make a good second dog and would love a new home on the outskirts of town or in the countryside. Anyone interested can call 0699/166 040 74 or email hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.