McLaren now has both world championship titles in its sights!

"A triumph with Ferrari here in Monza - that's magic," Charles Leclerc was still jubilant the day after his sensational victory in the 75th Italian Grand Prix, which he had saved with a courageous, risky but ultimately successful one-stop strategy across the finish line. "The car was a great fit for this track, we had little tire wear and the top speed was also good. I think we were on a par with the two McLaren cars," said a beaming Leclerc, who, despite all the euphoria, emphasized: "Of course we're on cloud nine now, but it's no reason to get carried away. I still remember my victory in Monaco well, but after that there were four races to forget."