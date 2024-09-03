After victory in Monza
McLaren now has both world championship titles in its sights!
Charles Leclerc's Monza triumph sends the whole of Italy into "delirium".Andrea Stella, Team Principal at the "Papayas", now sees a great chance of winning the title.
"A triumph with Ferrari here in Monza - that's magic," Charles Leclerc was still jubilant the day after his sensational victory in the 75th Italian Grand Prix, which he had saved with a courageous, risky but ultimately successful one-stop strategy across the finish line. "The car was a great fit for this track, we had little tire wear and the top speed was also good. I think we were on a par with the two McLaren cars," said a beaming Leclerc, who, despite all the euphoria, emphasized: "Of course we're on cloud nine now, but it's no reason to get carried away. I still remember my victory in Monaco well, but after that there were four races to forget."
In any case, the headlines in the Italian "Blätterwald" (newspaper) were all over the place. "Ferrari delirium: The Reds are going crazy in Monza," said Tuttosport, for example. Media congratulations also came from the land of Verstappen: "Charles Leclerc has made the whole of Italy happy," said the AD. And in Spain, Mundo Deportivo wrote classically: "Leclerc destroys McLaren and Monza goes crazy."
Here is the drivers' championship standings:
Here is the team championship standings:
"Good chances of winning the title"
Even if they were speculating on victory after the front-row lock-out, McLaren are traveling to the race in Baku with optimism. "Monza showed that our car performs very well on a wide variety of tracks. We scored a lot of points in both the constructors' and drivers' championships," said Team Principal Andrea Stella, encouraging his two drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. "I think that in addition to the manufacturers' championship, we also have a good chance of winning the title this year with Lando."
