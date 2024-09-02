48-year-old died
Drama surrounding mountaineer on the way to the Glockner
A fatal mountaineering accident in the municipality of Kals am Großglockner in East Tyrol is a mystery. A 48-year-old Austrian died on Monday on the way to the Stüdlhütte below the summit of the Glockner.
The Stüdlhütte is known as the starting point for Glockner ascents. It was the destination of a group of three mountaineers who set off from the Lucknerhaus near Kals on Monday morning.
Companions saw the man fall
The trio was on the path below the Lucknerhütte at an altitude of 2,100 meters shortly before 1.30 pm. The 48-year-old walked behind his colleagues and called out to them to wait for him. The companions turned around and had to watch as the man suddenly toppled forward and fell 15 meters down a steep slope. He remained lying there motionless.
Hikers following behind immediately provided first aid and an emergency call was made. However, resuscitation attempts by the emergency helicopter team were unsuccessful. The rescuers were only able to determine that the 48-year-old had died. It is not yet clear whether the fall or possibly a heart attack was the cause of death. An autopsy has been ordered.
