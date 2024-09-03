Digitization
Harsh criticism of the towns of Hallein and St. Johann
According to a preliminary report by the Court of Audit, Hallein and St. Johann lack a digitalization strategy. The auditors examined cities throughout Austria for their digital offerings. A new guideline will be presented in Hallein in September. However, analog services still count in both Salzburg municipalities.
The Court of Audit's preliminary report on the municipalities' digital range of services runs to 68 pages. The focus was on four cities in Austria: Groß-Enzersdorf, Mödling, Hallein and St. Johann im Pongau.
The cities were inspected for their digital services from April to October 2023. The preliminary report is now complete. The municipalities all received very similar criticism.
Three municipalities lack a clear strategy
With the exception of Groß-Enzersdorf, none of the municipalities had a formal digitalization strategy. The municipalities mostly only acted on an ad hoc basis. No municipality analyzed the requirements of citizens for the use of digital official services. For the most part, no targets were defined. Furthermore, the ACA criticizes the fact that digitalization is not centrally managed in Hallein and Mödling.
The ACA recommends that these points be addressed. Martin Recknagel, IT manager in Hallein, explains: "We have finished the digitalization strategy. It will be presented to the municipal council on September 26."
In St. Johann, Eveline Huber, head of the red municipality, says: "We are waiting for the final report and will take steps to improve it within the limits of our personnel resources."
Despite all the euphoria about digitalization, St. Johann and Hallein want one thing: analogue services should remain available for older people.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
