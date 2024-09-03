Ten percent more children at summer school this year

16-year-old now certain: "Wants to become a teacher"

However, it is no longer just about German, but a general review of the learning material from previous years. The children are taught in small groups by teachers, student teachers and volunteer "buddies" - these are pupils themselves who are given an insight into the teaching profession. Like Sarah Steinmaurer (16), who stands at the blackboard at the Karlhof School in Linz: "I wanted to know whether the profession is something for me, whether I would like to study it. The summer school solidified my career aspirations. I like teaching."