Lienz tennis talent
Tagger tackles US Open from the 34th floor
Tennis talent Lilli Tagger starts in New York on Monday night at the junior tournament of the US Open. Even the 14-year-old's luggage will be screened there. The girl from Lienz has to soak up the Grand Slam atmosphere for her future.
Welcome to the "Big Apple"! Lilli Tagger from Lienz is conquering the tennis world this year. After Wimbledon, she will play Mingge Xu (GB) in the junior event at the US Open in New York on Monday - her second Grand Slam at the age of just 16. Above all, she is thrilled by the sheer force of the metropolis with its almost 20 million inhabitants, says her mother Sabine: "She lives on the 34th floor of the Hilton Hotel and has a little respect for the height. It takes an hour to get to the resort every time."
Security check like at the airport
Once there, security checks are carried out just like at the airport - even the juniors, the youngest of whom are only 14 years old, have every tennis bag checked for dangerous objects. "This is important for Lilli's future. When she plays in a real Grand Slam at 19 or 20, she should already know the whole atmosphere - she has to soak it all up now in her youth," emphasizes mom Sabine. This is advice that coach Francesca Schiavone (who is being replaced by coach Lorenzo Frigerio this time) also gives the 16-year-old time and again.
Expand her repertoire
This was also the case in her first-round defeat at the preparatory tournament in Canada, where she narrowly lost to her doubles partner from Wimbledon, the Italian Basiletti. "She tried a few things there and now has to expand her repertoire as much as possible as a junior so that she has plenty of opportunities later on."
