Tagger tackles US Open from the 34th floor

Security check like at the airport

Once there, security checks are carried out just like at the airport - even the juniors, the youngest of whom are only 14 years old, have every tennis bag checked for dangerous objects. "This is important for Lilli's future. When she plays in a real Grand Slam at 19 or 20, she should already know the whole atmosphere - she has to soak it all up now in her youth," emphasizes mom Sabine. This is advice that coach Francesca Schiavone (who is being replaced by coach Lorenzo Frigerio this time) also gives the 16-year-old time and again.