Altaussee Kirtag became a major election campaign stage

"Selfie alert" around Andreas Babler at the festival site

"The Kirtag is an appreciation of tradition, which is why I also enjoy attending traditional events. It is very important that we can celebrate together at folk and fire department festivals like this one," says Andreas Babler to the "Krone". At the events he attended recently, he saw that "the curve for the SPÖ is clearly going upwards". The positive trend has come at the right time, four weeks before the national elections, according to the Red Party leader.