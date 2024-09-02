Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Babler, Drexler &amp; Co.

Altaussee Kirtag became a major election campaign stage

Nachrichten
02.09.2024 17:00

On Monday, (top) politicians took to the streets. Styrian Governor Christopher Drexler and SPÖ leader Andreas Babler went a few rounds at the Kirtag. 

comment0 Kommentare

"I've never seen the governor sweat so much," the presenter laughs into the microphone and grabs the baton with which Christopher Drexler has just conducted the band in the legendary Kiritog festival tent. Being allowed to set the pace outside of government offices is a privilege for (top) politicians at the Altaussee cult festival. Of course, it should ring in the volunteer fire department's donation box - after all, it's for a good cause.

Drexler: "Festival shows the Styrian virtues"
"This is one of the most beautiful events in Central Europe, which demonstrates Styrian virtues such as the joy of celebration and the strength of volunteering," says a delighted Drexler, who traveled to the party on the shores of Lake Altaussee on Monday for the third time as head of the province.

(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)

But not from Graz, but directly from the region, because only the day before he had lifted the beer mug at the Schutzengel-Kirchtag in Kleinsölk. Yesterday a déjà vu: the ÖVP leader pays a few rounds, one or the other vows to vote for Drexler on November 24th.

Federal politicians are also on the campaign trail in Altaussee. ÖVP Women's Minister Susanne Raab sings "Ein Prosit!" at the top of her voice in the rustic wooden pole tent, and the hundreds of party animals join in. There is a "selfie alert" when SPÖ leader Andreas Babler arrives at lunchtime.

In Krachlederner and traditional gilet: Andreas Babler was a popular photo subject. (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)
In Krachlederner and traditional gilet: Andreas Babler was a popular photo subject.
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)

"Selfie alert" around Andreas Babler at the festival site
"The Kirtag is an appreciation of tradition, which is why I also enjoy attending traditional events. It is very important that we can celebrate together at folk and fire department festivals like this one," says Andreas Babler to the "Krone". At the events he attended recently, he saw that "the curve for the SPÖ is clearly going upwards". The positive trend has come at the right time, four weeks before the national elections, according to the Red Party leader.

"The fact that so many high-ranking personalities are coming is a great tribute to Altaussee," says a delighted Mayor Gerald Loitzl.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jörg Schwaiger
Jörg Schwaiger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf