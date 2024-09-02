Babler, Drexler & Co.
Altaussee Kirtag became a major election campaign stage
On Monday, (top) politicians took to the streets. Styrian Governor Christopher Drexler and SPÖ leader Andreas Babler went a few rounds at the Kirtag.
"I've never seen the governor sweat so much," the presenter laughs into the microphone and grabs the baton with which Christopher Drexler has just conducted the band in the legendary Kiritog festival tent. Being allowed to set the pace outside of government offices is a privilege for (top) politicians at the Altaussee cult festival. Of course, it should ring in the volunteer fire department's donation box - after all, it's for a good cause.
Drexler: "Festival shows the Styrian virtues"
"This is one of the most beautiful events in Central Europe, which demonstrates Styrian virtues such as the joy of celebration and the strength of volunteering," says a delighted Drexler, who traveled to the party on the shores of Lake Altaussee on Monday for the third time as head of the province.
But not from Graz, but directly from the region, because only the day before he had lifted the beer mug at the Schutzengel-Kirchtag in Kleinsölk. Yesterday a déjà vu: the ÖVP leader pays a few rounds, one or the other vows to vote for Drexler on November 24th.
Federal politicians are also on the campaign trail in Altaussee. ÖVP Women's Minister Susanne Raab sings "Ein Prosit!" at the top of her voice in the rustic wooden pole tent, and the hundreds of party animals join in. There is a "selfie alert" when SPÖ leader Andreas Babler arrives at lunchtime.
"Selfie alert" around Andreas Babler at the festival site
"The Kirtag is an appreciation of tradition, which is why I also enjoy attending traditional events. It is very important that we can celebrate together at folk and fire department festivals like this one," says Andreas Babler to the "Krone". At the events he attended recently, he saw that "the curve for the SPÖ is clearly going upwards". The positive trend has come at the right time, four weeks before the national elections, according to the Red Party leader.
"The fact that so many high-ranking personalities are coming is a great tribute to Altaussee," says a delighted Mayor Gerald Loitzl.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.