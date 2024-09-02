Drug dealer gets another four years in prison

Comprehensive confession

As a leading member of a drug gang, the father of the family had already been sentenced to eight years and ten months in prison almost four years ago. At that time, he was convicted of operating indoor facilities in rented houses in Vorarlberg and producing or selling around 150 kilograms of cannabis, in some cases via third parties. The fact that the man from Oberland, who is serving his sentence in Stein, fully confessed on Monday was the biggest reason for mitigation for the panel of lay judges. "Hats off! Your confession has saved you many nights in prison," said the counsel, agreeing with the Tyrolean defense lawyer Simon Strasser, who said in his closing statement: "In a milieu like this, with certain people involved, it's not that easy to confess. It takes a lot of courage!"