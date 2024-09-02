Trial in Feldkirch
Drug dealer gets another four years in prison
An Oberlander who is already behind bars in Stein has been sentenced to an additional sentence at Feldkirch Regional Court.
The presiding judge of the jury senate, Alexander Wehinger, made short work of the Oberländer on Monday. After an extensive confession, the verdict was reached after just one hour. The 38-year-old had admitted to bringing 143 kilos of marijuana and 18 kilos of cocaine to Vorarlberg and selling them in recent years. A further 100 kilos of marijuana had been attempted. The current sentence is an additional sentence.
Comprehensive confession
As a leading member of a drug gang, the father of the family had already been sentenced to eight years and ten months in prison almost four years ago. At that time, he was convicted of operating indoor facilities in rented houses in Vorarlberg and producing or selling around 150 kilograms of cannabis, in some cases via third parties. The fact that the man from Oberland, who is serving his sentence in Stein, fully confessed on Monday was the biggest reason for mitigation for the panel of lay judges. "Hats off! Your confession has saved you many nights in prison," said the counsel, agreeing with the Tyrolean defense lawyer Simon Strasser, who said in his closing statement: "In a milieu like this, with certain people involved, it's not that easy to confess. It takes a lot of courage!"
The convicted man will also need this for the next few years. Because if the sentence becomes final, the man from Oberland will still have to serve around nine of the total thirteen years. There is also a forfeiture amount of 1,453,000 euros, which he must pay back to the state. The verdict is not yet final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.