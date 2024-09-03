All for nothing?
Container classes remain unused for the time being
The mobile classes cost a lot and caused excitement among parents and head teachers. On the first day of school, it turns out that the majority of them are not needed at all.
Who moves into the container classes has been a well-kept secret until now. The parents' concerns were correspondingly high - we reported. Then came the surprise on Monday: the containers at MS Kagran remain empty!
The container classes were set up under the pretext of creating space for the influx of families. We feel betrayed.
Elternvertreter Manuel Kiesling
Right from the start, the principal suggested creating space in the existing school building instead of destroying the sports field. On the first day of school, it is clear that the mobile classes are temporarily not needed and there is room for the five additional classes in the school. What's more, they are predominantly filled with Austrian children.
"The container classes were set up under the pretext of creating space for the influx of families. We feel cheated," says parent representative Manuel Kiesling. At the round table with the city in two weeks' time, he will demand an explanation for the chaotic conditions. According to his information, children could still be added during the school year, but everything is still open. And only one mobile class is in operation in Rittingergasse.
