AMS concerned about low employment rate

Half of displaced persons want to stay permanently

In order to better understand the situation of refugee women and men from Ukraine with regard to labor market integration, the AMS commissioned a study by the University of Innsbruck. For this, 5316 people from Ukraine and 17 experts were interviewed. Around half of those surveyed from Ukraine would like to stay in Austria permanently, twelve percent would like to stay for at least a few more years and around a quarter have not made a decision to this effect.