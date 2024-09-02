On a hiking trail
Block with nails: “Tread trap” impaled tires
Two men made a shocking discovery at the weekend: On a hiking trail in Himmelberg (Carinthia), they found a "tread trap" - a concrete block prepared with rusty nails.
It is 7 p.m. and slowly getting dark as the two men (49 and 58) from the Feldkirchen district are on their bikes on the hiking trail coming from Tiffnerwinkel in the direction of Henkelhütte.
At a narrow section immediately after a tributary of the Tiffner stream at an altitude of around 1040 meters, the two push their bikes uphill. The 58-year-old leads the way. At first he doesn't even notice the nails sticking out of the ground - but then the 49-year-old pushes his bike along and the nails get stuck in the tire.
Concrete block with four nails
He pushes the bike further and pulls a buried concrete block out of the ground - gray, about 20 centimeters in diameter and prepared with four sharpened nails. According to the police, the "step trap" was placed in such a way that the nails protruded eight to ten centimeters out of the ground.
Police ask for information
The spot was "barely passable without someone stepping on the nails. The concrete block was probably buried in the ground by an unknown perpetrator," according to the police. The two cyclists also stated that they discovered another "kick trap" in the vicinity.
The police are now investigating. Any information will be accepted by the Bodensdorf police station on 059133/2201.
