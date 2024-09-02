Weak economy
10,180 Vorarlberg residents are looking for a job
"The economic recovery is still a long time coming," comments regional managing director Bernhard Bereuter on the current AMS figures. This negative development is naturally having an impact on company personnel policies. Employees in industrial companies and the construction industry are feeling the effects in particular.
While there were still 5413 jobs available at the end of August 2023, there are currently only 4997. According to AMS Managing Director Bernhard Bereuter, there were particularly marked declines in job vacancies in industry (-950) and the construction sector (-388). The number of job seekers in these sectors has also risen accordingly.
Labor market relatively stable
Overall, the number of unemployed rose by 723 to 10,180. "Despite the very challenging economic situation, the job market is still relatively stable," says Bereuter, analyzing the current situation. The reasons for this are that companies are continuing to retain their staff for as long as possible and are taking advantage of the AMS's labor market policy qualification and training offers, which in turn improve the employment opportunities of the unemployed.
The largest percentage increase in the number of unemployed was among young people up to the age of 25 (14.8%). Compared to the previous year, the number of apprenticeship seekers increased by 122 to a total of 411 young men and women (42.2 percent). There are 1.6 apprenticeship seekers per apprenticeship position.
