Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Eleven infections

First cases of West Nile fever in Austria

Nachrichten
02.09.2024 12:22

The first cases of West Nile fever have occurred in Austria. According to the Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES), eleven human infections had been confirmed as of August 27. So far, only adults in the east of the country have been affected, according to the AGES radar for infectious diseases.

comment0 Kommentare

Six cases were identified during routine testing of donated blood from blood donors. Some cases were diagnosed due to neurological symptoms and treated as inpatients. Two cases were imported from abroad.

Birds are the "main hosts" of the pathogen
West Nile fever is transmitted by mosquitoes of the genus Culex. The pathogen normally circulates between blood-sucking mosquitoes and birds, which are its "main hosts". However, humans and other mammals, especially horses, can also contract the disease, explains AGES: "However, they represent a dead end for the virus."

West Nile fever (pictured: images of the virus) is transmitted by mosquitoes (mosquitoes of the genus Culex). (Bild: Westlight - stock.adobe.com)
West Nile fever (pictured: images of the virus) is transmitted by mosquitoes (mosquitoes of the genus Culex).
(Bild: Westlight - stock.adobe.com)

The virus can no longer get into mosquitoes from humans and horses and therefore cannot be transmitted to other humans or horses. It is increasingly spreading in Europe, especially in urban areas and where intensive agriculture is practiced, researchers report. "However, the risk of contracting West Nile fever in Austria is still low," says AGES.

Infections mostly asymptomatic
According to the Ministry of Health, 80 percent of infections are asymptomatic, while 20 percent of those infected develop a flu-like illness with a sudden, high fever, muscle aches and headaches, gastrointestinal symptoms, possibly cold symptoms, skin spots and swelling of the lymph nodes. There is no approved vaccine for humans, but there is for horses.

As part of a monitoring program carried out by AGES, mosquito traps were set up throughout Austria and also specifically in the gardens of some of the cases. The virus has not yet been detected in the several thousand mosquitoes caught and tested for the virus this year.

Three cases confirmed in Slovenia
Three human West Nile virus infections have also been confirmed in neighboring Slovenia, the Slovenian National Institute of Public Health (NIJZ) announced. All three cases were reported in the north-east of the country, it said. These are the first confirmed cases this year; the last time five infections with the virus were recorded was in 2018

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf