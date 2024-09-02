Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Glitch affects AfD

Result in Saxony corrected, AfD loses seat

Nachrichten
02.09.2024 11:06

The provisional result of the Saxon state election must be corrected. Due to a software error, an incorrect distribution of seats had been published, the state electoral administration announced on Monday morning.

comment0 Kommentare

This means that the Greens and the SPD will each receive one more seat, while the CDU and the AfD will each receive one less seat than initially stated. As a result of the recalculation, the AfD loses its so-called blocking minority in the state.

Blocking minority could prevent certain laws
Despite the change, the previous coalition of CDU, Greens and SPD still does not have a majority in the new state parliament. A blocking minority means that one party has more than a third of the seats in the state parliament. In this case, it can prevent certain state laws that are passed with a two-thirds majority of all MPs.

In Saxony, as in other federal states, constitutional judges and the head of the state court of auditors, for example, are elected by a two-thirds majority of all members of parliament. This means that certain posts could not have been filled without AfD approval. It could also have prevented the state parliament from dissolving itself.

AfD now with 40 seats
According to the corrected result, the CDU has 41 seats, the AfD 40. The BSW has 15 seats, the SPD 10, the Greens 7. The Left Party has 6 seats, the independent voters 1 seat. There are a total of 120 seats in the Saxon state parliament.

According to the preliminary results, the CDU achieved 31.9% (2019: 32.1%). The AfD was close behind with 30.6% (27.5%). The BSW achieved 11.8% from a standing start. The SPD landed at 7.3% (7.7). The Left Party slipped dramatically to 4.5 percent (10.4). The Greens received 5.1 percent (8.6). The FDP again missed out on a place in the state parliament with just 0.9% (4.5) - as in the last two state elections.

Protests in Hamburg
Following the state elections in Saxony and Thuringia, hundreds of people took to the streets in Hamburg on Sunday evening to protest against the AfD. Around 750 people set off from the Reesendammbrücke starting point under the slogan "Whether Thuringia or Hamburg: Not a footstep for the AfD!".

The demonstrators, who were against right-wing extremism, marched right up to the AfD party headquarters in Schmiedestraße in Hamburg. According to the police, the protest was "fairly relaxed".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Ähnliche Themen
AfD
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf