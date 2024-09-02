Glitch affects AfD
Result in Saxony corrected, AfD loses seat
The provisional result of the Saxon state election must be corrected. Due to a software error, an incorrect distribution of seats had been published, the state electoral administration announced on Monday morning.
This means that the Greens and the SPD will each receive one more seat, while the CDU and the AfD will each receive one less seat than initially stated. As a result of the recalculation, the AfD loses its so-called blocking minority in the state.
Blocking minority could prevent certain laws
Despite the change, the previous coalition of CDU, Greens and SPD still does not have a majority in the new state parliament. A blocking minority means that one party has more than a third of the seats in the state parliament. In this case, it can prevent certain state laws that are passed with a two-thirds majority of all MPs.
In Saxony, as in other federal states, constitutional judges and the head of the state court of auditors, for example, are elected by a two-thirds majority of all members of parliament. This means that certain posts could not have been filled without AfD approval. It could also have prevented the state parliament from dissolving itself.
AfD now with 40 seats
According to the corrected result, the CDU has 41 seats, the AfD 40. The BSW has 15 seats, the SPD 10, the Greens 7. The Left Party has 6 seats, the independent voters 1 seat. There are a total of 120 seats in the Saxon state parliament.
According to the preliminary results, the CDU achieved 31.9% (2019: 32.1%). The AfD was close behind with 30.6% (27.5%). The BSW achieved 11.8% from a standing start. The SPD landed at 7.3% (7.7). The Left Party slipped dramatically to 4.5 percent (10.4). The Greens received 5.1 percent (8.6). The FDP again missed out on a place in the state parliament with just 0.9% (4.5) - as in the last two state elections.
Protests in Hamburg
Following the state elections in Saxony and Thuringia, hundreds of people took to the streets in Hamburg on Sunday evening to protest against the AfD. Around 750 people set off from the Reesendammbrücke starting point under the slogan "Whether Thuringia or Hamburg: Not a footstep for the AfD!".
The demonstrators, who were against right-wing extremism, marched right up to the AfD party headquarters in Schmiedestraße in Hamburg. According to the police, the protest was "fairly relaxed".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.