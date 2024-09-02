Police looking for perpetrator
Knife attack at the Altaussee Kirtag
Shock for a 22-year-old visitor to the Altausseer Kirtag in Styria: the Lower Austrian was attacked from behind with a knife at a bar on Monday night. He suffered cuts to his back and is now in hospital. There are still no leads on the perpetrator and the police are looking for witnesses.
The traditional Altaussee Kirtag has been celebrated since Saturday. On Monday night, however, the visit to the beer tent came to a bad end for a 22-year-old man from Lower Austria.
At around 1 a.m., the young man was taken to Bad Aussee Regional Hospital with cuts. Only in the course of the examination did it emerge that the injury had apparently been inflicted deliberately. The police were called in.
Sudden burning pain in the back
According to initial investigations by the police, the man from the St. Pölten district was talking to a woman at a bar outside the beer tent at around 00:30 when he suddenly felt a burning pain in his back. As the party guest had, according to his own statements, consumed a lot of alcohol, he does not seem to have noticed the exact course of events himself.
Passers-by called the ambulance
Passers-by drew the 22-year-old's attention to the bleeding wound and called the emergency services. At the hospital, the doctors treated a cut several centimetres long and deep and the Lower Austrian was admitted to hospital.
The police assume that an unknown perpetrator attacked the man from behind with a knife. Investigations are underway into the exact course of events and possible motive.
The police are asking for information at the Bad Aussee police station on 059133/6351
