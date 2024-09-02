Silver! Brungraber repeats feat from Tokyo

After the swim, Brungraber, who has been paraplegic and dependent on a wheelchair since a paragliding accident in 2011, was still in seventh place, 2:44 minutes behind the leader. He gradually made progress on his handbike and by the time he switched to the running course, which he had to complete in his racing wheelchair, Brungraber was already in second place - a position he would not relinquish until the end. Only Plat could not be beaten, winning gold in superior style with a lead of 1:09 minutes, just like in Tokyo.