Paralympics 2024
Silver! Brungraber repeats feat from Tokyo
Austria's medal haul in Paris is growing: two days after Natalija Eder's bronze in the javelin throw, triathlete Florian Brungraber celebrated silver! It is the second Paralympic medal of his career for the 39-year-old from Upper Austria, having already won silver three years ago in Tokyo.
The "Krone" reports from Paris
750 m swimming in the Seine, 20 km cycling and 5 km running - and at the finish line on the Pont Alexandre III, Florian Brungraber threw his hands up in relief after a time of 59:25 minutes. It's done, the 39-year-old from Upper Austria has won his second medal at the Paralympic Games after winning silver three years ago in Tokyo - and it's silver again!
"This medal means a lot to me, I've been working towards it for three years. I put a lot of pressure on myself and really wanted to achieve it - it's really cool that it worked out," said a delighted Brungraber, who said in view of the superiority of winner Jetze Plat: "This silver medal shines like gold for me."
After the swim, Brungraber, who has been paraplegic and dependent on a wheelchair since a paragliding accident in 2011, was still in seventh place, 2:44 minutes behind the leader. He gradually made progress on his handbike and by the time he switched to the running course, which he had to complete in his racing wheelchair, Brungraber was already in second place - a position he would not relinquish until the end. Only Plat could not be beaten, winning gold in superior style with a lead of 1:09 minutes, just like in Tokyo.
"Now it's time to party"
Brungraber was supported by his girlfriend Sabrina in the transition zone during the race, with many family members and friends standing at the side of the course. "It's really cool how many are here - I heard so many shouts of 'Flo' during the race," laughs Brungraber. He will receive his medal in the afternoon and celebrate at the Österreicher-Haus in the evening: "I'm just going to enjoy it now - a bit of a party is definitely on the cards!"
Second medal
Austria's para team now has two medals at the Games in Paris - one in silver and one in bronze. On Monday, only swimmer Janina Falk is still in action, but only has an outside chance in the 100 meter breaststroke. On Tuesday at the latest, however, the red-white-red delegation is expected to win more medals when the riders around medal bank Pepo Puch go on the hunt for precious metal in front of the Palace of Versailles.
