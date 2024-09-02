Scheffler wins PGA Tour final, Straka back

Dominator of the scene

Scheffler is the dominator of the scene. In addition to his success at the tour final, the world number one has already won six tournaments on the PGA Tour this season - including the prestigious Masters in Augusta for the second time. The last time his compatriot Tiger Woods had won seven tournaments in one year was in 2007. Scheffler was also in a class of his own at the Olympic Games in Paris this year, winning the gold medal.