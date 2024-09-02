Golf
Scheffler wins PGA Tour final, Straka back
World number one and Olympic champion Scottie Scheffler has triumphed for the first time at the PGA Tour season finale. The 28-year-old American won on Sunday at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta with 264 strokes (30 strokes under par), clearly ahead of his compatriots Collin Morikawa (-26) and Sahith Theegala (-24).
Scheffler collected a bonus of 25 million US dollars (22.55 million euros) for winning the FedExCup ranking. Sepp Straka finished 27th.
The Austrian lost five positions on Sunday and, after a round of 73 with a total of three under par, left only two players behind him in the field of 30. A quadruple bogey on the 16th was particularly bitter for the 31-year-old, Straka needed eight strokes instead of four. In addition to an extra bogey, three birdies were not enough for a better final placing.
Dominator of the scene
Scheffler is the dominator of the scene. In addition to his success at the tour final, the world number one has already won six tournaments on the PGA Tour this season - including the prestigious Masters in Augusta for the second time. The last time his compatriot Tiger Woods had won seven tournaments in one year was in 2007. Scheffler was also in a class of his own at the Olympic Games in Paris this year, winning the gold medal.
A staggered scoring system was used. Straka, ranked 23rd, had a starting score of 1 under par for the tournament and was therefore nine strokes behind Scheffler before the first tee. Scheffler had started with a two-shot lead over his compatriot Xander Schauffele. Bonuses totaling 100 million US dollars (90.20 million euros) were distributed to the players in the FedExCup.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
