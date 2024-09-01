Altaussee cult festival
Party, beer and celebrities: Kirtag attracts the crowds
Carousel, gingerbread hearts, lederhosen and dirndls: thousands celebrated at the Altaussee cult fire department festival on Sunday. The "Krone" asked Hannes Androsch from Aussee, who is a regular visitor, what fascinates him about the region.
You don't necessarily have to wear Haferl shoes with lederhosen and your dirndl doesn't have to be an original Ausseerland dress - but guests should wear traditional costume to the legendary Altaussee Kirtag. It's also worthwhile for men to have a deerstalker in their knickerbockers, because there's no cutlery for the grilled chicken, which probably tastes better here on the shores of Lake Altaussee. Tradition is a must!
So even beer tent boss Christian Fischer grabs a knife. "The secret of Hendl is its seasoning: It is salted on the outside and inside, and there is no better salt anywhere than here," says the Altaussee fire department commander proudly. "Salt baron" Hannes Androsch, who is sitting next to him, agrees wholeheartedly.
Hannes Androsch is a popular regular guest
How often has Androsch, who lives in Aussee, mingled with the colorful party crowd? The industrialist can only remember that he was obliged to do otherwise once, in 2019, but otherwise he is a regular at the cult church festival every year, where politicians and celebrities rub shoulders. "I've been in the region since I was four years old and learned to swim in the Sommersbergsee," says the 86-year-old at the beer table. "I've gotten to know, appreciate and value the people here." He is impressed by the village community that sticks together.
Werner Fischer, Floriani veteran and long-time Kirtag organizer himself, is delighted: "Without the 500 volunteers, this major event would not be possible. Nowadays, it's no longer a matter of course that everyone pulls together."
Swaying to the hearty music
And so on Sunday, the guests crowded into the rustic marquee, sang along, swayed to the traditional folk music and raised their beer mugs. The little ones snacked on candy floss in the festival area and spun around on the merry-go-round. The three-day party will reach its climax tomorrow.
