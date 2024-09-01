100,000 euros damage
Are 90-60-90 the new measure of domestic crime? An apartment at a top address in the heart of Vienna has been ransacked twice - the police are chasing two pretty perpetrators from the catwalk.
First, the apartment of a businesswoman in the city center was opened by burglars using a lock pick without leaving any external traces. The loot from the first coup: jewelry and cash, including from the safe, worth well over 100,000 euros. A few days ago, the same group of criminals apparently came back again in the hope of another rich haul. This time, however, to the shock of the owner of the apartment, the door was broken open with brute force!
Manhunt for dapper female duo
When the victim was shown a secured image from a surveillance camera by the police, she was quite astonished: the two suspects had the model measurements 90-60-90. The two attractive young ladies, one blonde, with a short black dress, the other dark-haired and equally fashionably dressed, calmly walked past a store in Vienna's city center with the businesswoman's suitcases. In the luggage: expensive handbags and shoes belonging to the owner of the apartment.
There is an accumulation of serious crimes. Adequate protection of the Viennese population is currently not guaranteed.
Markus Tschank, FPÖ-Obmann Innere Stadt
FPÖ politician calls for more police posts for Vienna
Dr. Markus Tschank, FPÖ chairman in the Inner City, is now sharply critical of the accumulation of serious crimes and the "systemic failure of the Ludwig SPD and the security policy of the Minister of the Interior": "Sufficient police protection for the Viennese population is currently not guaranteed. That is why I am calling for a significant increase in police posts and a pro-freedom city councillor for security."
