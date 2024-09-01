First, the apartment of a businesswoman in the city center was opened by burglars using a lock pick without leaving any external traces. The loot from the first coup: jewelry and cash, including from the safe, worth well over 100,000 euros. A few days ago, the same group of criminals apparently came back again in the hope of another rich haul. This time, however, to the shock of the owner of the apartment, the door was broken open with brute force!