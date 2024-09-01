Is a disaster looming?
“Alarm bells are ringing!” Berger warns Red Bull
Is Red Bull still facing a sporting disaster this Formula 1 season? Ex-Formula 1 driver Gerhard Berger believes this is a distinct possibility and warns the racing team: "All alarm bells must ring now".
All around the race weekend in Italy, Red Bull's house is in trouble. On Saturday, the Bulls had a day to forget in Monza. World champion Max Verstappen had no chance in qualifying and will start from seventh place on Sunday. Meanwhile, his rival Lando Norris underlined his form. The McLaren driver took pole position.
"Max Verstappen is still a special quantity in this business. He usually pulls the coals out of the fire. But even he can't do much at the moment," Berger told Sky afterwards, expressing his surprise.
Chaos has left its mark
The Austrian sees this as a clear pointer in the direction of the racing team: "If Verstappen is no longer able to pull the coals out of the fire, especially in Holland on his home track, then you know that the alarm bells must be ringing there and that they simply need modifications that work."
Red Bull has now clearly fallen behind McLaren and has to react now, otherwise the world championship title could still be close. "It has to be said quite clearly that all this bickering in the Red Bull team over the last six months has of course left its mark. The superior package is no longer a superior package, but perhaps in second or third place," says Berger, summarizing the current situation at Red Bull.
