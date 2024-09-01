Up to 35 degrees
It’s staying hot: late summer throughout Austria
Pure sunshine and temperatures of up to 35 degrees Celsius: that's what we can expect throughout Austria in the coming week. It will be hottest in the east of the country.
Monday starts with sunshine, not a cloud in the sky and pleasant temperatures. In the east, it will remain dry throughout. Isolated showers and thunderstorms may only occur in the western mountains, providing a brief cooling effect. Daytime highs will be between 26 and 34 degrees.
Tuesday will also bring late summer temperatures well above the 30 degree mark. Weather experts are expecting the hottest day of the week. The wind will be light to moderate. Temperatures climb up to 35 degrees in the east.
Spring clouds and a few thunderstorms and rain showers are only expected in the western mountains on Wednesday . Otherwise, the sun will prevail everywhere. Temperatures will range from ten to 20 degrees in the morning and 23 to 34 degrees from west to east in the afternoon.
Thursday will start cloudy and foggy in places throughout Austria. From midday onwards, thicker clouds will make themselves felt, bringing thunderstorms or rain showers more frequently than recently. Nevertheless, the sun will come out from time to time, bringing temperatures of up to 33 degrees. Once again, it will be hottest in the east.
