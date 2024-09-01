Vorteilswelt
Serious accidents

Braking in front of a dog: female biker crashed into the rocks

Nachrichten
01.09.2024 11:00

Two nasty accidents involving e-bikes claimed the lives of the emergency services in Tyrol on Saturday. First, a Czech woman (33) crashed in Nassereith (Imst district). An hour later, a dog was the cause of serious injuries to a female e-biker (60) in Söll (Kufstein district).

The first serious accident occurred shortly before 7 pm in Nassereith when a 33-year-old Czech woman was riding from Fernstein along the Via Claudia Augusta cycle path. She lost control of her e-bike on the downhill section. She fell over the handlebars and hit her head on the gravel road.

She was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident. The woman was rescued by the mountain rescue team and taken to hospital in Innsbruck by rescue helicopter. She suffered serious injuries to her face.

Braking because of a dog
An e-biker also ended up in hospital after a fall in Söll. The woman was riding with her husband on the forest path from the Walleralm into the valley at around 8 pm. At the same time, a local woman (51) was heading in the same direction with her dog on a short lead.

Zitat Icon

The 60-year-old therefore braked sharply, lost control of her bike and fell about 15 meters over steep, partly rocky terrain.

Die Polizei

According to initial findings, the dog and the owner were probably startled, causing the dog to jump into the middle of the forest path. "The 60-year-old woman therefore braked sharply, lost control of her bike and fell about 15 meters over steep, partly rocky terrain," the police describe.

Woman ended up in hospital
Although the woman was able to get back on the path herself, she suffered serious injuries. She was subsequently given first aid and brought down to the valley by the Scheffau mountain rescue team. She had to be taken to hospital in Kufstein.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Martin Oberbichler
Martin Oberbichler
