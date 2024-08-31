Eisenstadt man only fired shots out of boredom

Not the first operation at this address

The next day, the Eisenstadt man's mother was busy clearing away the broken glass from the front door. According to the residents, this was not the first police operation at this address. The resident is a collector of weapons. Prohibited items are said to have been taken from him years ago. In the current case, however, no dangerous firearms were seized in the house. Only a BB gun and a blank-firing pistol were found.