Police stormed the house
Eisenstadt man only fired shots out of boredom
The man was lying in bed and reached for his gun: even the Cobra police were called out shortly after midnight. The neighbors were understandably very worried.
"I am an emperor!" These words are said to have been uttered by a resident in Eisenstadt after he fired shots and the police stormed his house near the Martinkaserne 3.5 hours later.
As reported, residents of Ing.-Hans-Sylvester-Straße were worried on Friday night when there was a bang in the estate. "I was in bed. I picked up the BB gun and pulled the trigger twice," says the man who triggered the large-scale police operation.
"Come out with your hands up! "
Apparently he grabbed the gun out of sheer boredom. The window was open and the shots could be heard from afar. More than 20 officers had surrounded his house after the alarm was raised, the Cobra special unit right in the middle of it. "Come out with your hands up!" This megaphone announcement rang out again and again from 3.30 in the morning.
At large after the interrogation
The special forces then drove up in an armored car and kicked down the front door. The resident - dressed only in a woolly hat and underpants - was provisionally arrested. After questioning, he was released. The public prosecutor's office has filed charges against him.
Not the first operation at this address
The next day, the Eisenstadt man's mother was busy clearing away the broken glass from the front door. According to the residents, this was not the first police operation at this address. The resident is a collector of weapons. Prohibited items are said to have been taken from him years ago. In the current case, however, no dangerous firearms were seized in the house. Only a BB gun and a blank-firing pistol were found.
In any case, the neighbors hope that such an exciting night as the last one, in which sleep was out of the question, will not be repeated so quickly.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
