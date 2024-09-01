Significant effects
Winners and losers of the major heatwaves
In the current summer, one temperature record after another is tumbling. This has had an impact on many areas - both good and bad. Electricity consumption has risen significantly, as have ice cream sales. The amount of water in the rivers has dropped dramatically. The heat is not expected to end in the coming days.
A song lyric by the German band 2raumwohnung says: "36 degrees, and it's getting even hotter". As the current summer climate report for Upper Austria shows, Weyer almost reached this peak value on June 29 with 35.6 degrees - and it is expected to remain unusually warm for this time of year until at least the middle of next week.
High electricity consumption
This is also likely to keep electricity consumption at a high level. "There used to be a big difference between winter and summer, but now the warmer months are following suit," says Wolfgang Denk, press spokesman for Netz OÖ. One reason for this could be the many air conditioning units that are currently running at full speed in many places.
At the same time, however, the hydropower plants are producing less electricity due to the low water levels in the rivers: in July and August, for example, there was a drop of five to ten percent. "However, shutting down is not an issue, as it would have to stop raining for more than eight weeks," says Denk.
Ice cream and mineral water are booming
Christoph Stoiber, Managing Director of the Upper Austrian Mechatronics Guild, also confirms that more and more air conditioning systems are currently being installed. Ice cream and mineral water producers are also enjoying a significant increase in sales.
Domestic farmers are less pleased with the heat. The damage balance sheet of the Austrian hail insurance company already shows a total loss of 100 million euros nationwide by mid-August due to the drought. In addition, the dry and hot weather of recent weeks has created ideal conditions for the bark beetle.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
