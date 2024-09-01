After the National Council elections
Will these Upper Austrians be the next ministers?
With Susanne Raab, there is currently only one federal minister who comes from Upper Austria. This could change after the National Council elections. When the parties get into position for the election campaign, it's not just about content, but also about people. Who are the favorites from our province?
The ÖVP says yes to the FPÖ, but no to Herbert Kickl. There can only be a new edition of Turquoise-Green without Leonore Gewessler, emphasize Turkish party grandees. An FPÖ-ÖVP coalition with Chancellor Kickl? The only conceivable option for the FPÖ. Unlike usual before elections, names are being juggled in this National Council election campaign and people are being made a condition for coalitions.
Plakolm is the top favorite
From an Upper Austrian perspective, the current federal government is in a poor position: The only "ours" is Family Minister Susanne Raab - and she lives in Lower Austria. This could change after the election, as some local politicians are considered to be ministrable.
The top favorite for a ministerial office is Claudia Plakolm (ÖVP) from Mühlviertel. She is already involved in federal politics as State Secretary for Youth and JVP leader and is the ÖVP list runner-up. Eva-Maria Holzleitner (SPÖ deputy leader) and Susanne Fürst (FPÖ), a member of parliament from Linz, also have experience in federal politics - she is also being touted as a possible president of the National Council.
Antifa warns against Rabl
Her party colleague Andreas Rabl is conceivable as a minister for many - but not for Antifa. They have now sent a document listing 14 right-wing "individual cases" involving the mayor of Wels and his city party to Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, among others.
And what if the Greens get into government again? Then State Councillor for the Environment Stefan Kaineder is said to have ambitions to become a minister.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
