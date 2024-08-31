Deadline expired: Brazil blocks X platform

Fines amounting to 3.2 million euros

On Thursday, judges also blocked the accounts of satellite operator Starlink, as the company, like X, is part of billionaire Elon Musk's empire. This is intended to put pressure on Musk to pay fines that the court had imposed on the X platform for disobeying court orders. According to a Brazilian newspaper report, the fines amount to the equivalent of up to 3.2 million euros.