Legend says goodbye
Our “Krone-Charly” on his last evening tour
For 57 years, "Krone-Charly" tirelessly made his rounds with the hottest news of the day on his arm and cool sayings on his lips. Now a glorious era has come to an end. On Friday evening, the "columnist of the heart" was on his very last tour.
"Everyone loves 'Charly'!" This was the headline of the "Krone" back in June 1988, filling a double-page report on Karl Marik as he celebrated his 40th birthday. Even back then, the always good-humored columnist had already delighted people with his charm and wit - and he had a remarkable track record. In 20 years of work, "Charly" had sold 280 tons of the "Kronen Zeitung" in Burgenland alone. He covered 1.7 million kilometers professionally in 23 cars.
New record set
"I knew 40,000 people personally, 2000 of whom I addressed by their first name," recalls "Krone-Charly", as he was affectionately called by everyone. The jack-of-all-trades rose to the Olympus of colportage when he sold 1,200 copies in a single evening at the beginning of his career - a record!
Shocking death of Jochen Rindt
This success was overshadowed only by the tragic headline following the death of Formula 1 world champion and multiple Grand Prix winner Jochen Rindt during training for the Italian Grand Prix in Monza on September 5, 1970. 1500 copies of the "Kronen Zeitung" were almost snatched out of "Charly's" hands.
It all started because of a moped
Karl Marik started his job as a newspaper salesman at the age of 16. He wanted to afford a moped. In addition to his apprenticeship as a retail salesman, he had no choice but to earn the necessary money as a colporteur on the Reichsbrücke in Vienna. He did the work by vocation. "I don't think I could breathe without printing ink," he said later.
Fewer stations than before
He ended up in Eisenstadt and the surrounding area because he took over the territory of a newspaper vendor friend. He was on tour every day from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., and even until 3 a.m. at weekends. "There are fewer customers now. There used to be 27 wine taverns open in Eisenstadt alone, but now there are only a few," says Karl Marik.
700 tons of news carried in his hands
On Friday, "Krone-Charly" was on the road once again. He has lost none of his humorous, witty charm right up to the end. As in the early years, he made his final rounds full of verve and with plenty of humor.
He held newspapers and magazines in his arms, the "Krone" always on top, of course. Over the years, he must have carried more than 700 tons of news from all over the world and covered more than 4.5 million kilometers.
"Charly" takes it with humor
Now, at 76, "Charly" is hanging up his "Krone" colporteur jacket for good. What will the Viennese with a girlfriend do in Eisenstadt in his newfound time? "I'll just play more tennis," he reveals with a mischievous smile. The "Krone" says "Thank you, 'Charly' for your hard work, wit and openness!" Enjoy your retirement, if there is such a thing for you.
