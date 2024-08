Official: Liverpool kicker joins the Bulls

Stefan Bajetic: "I am very happy to be playing for FC Red Bull Salzburg now. My goal is to help us celebrate many successes together. I want to win the championship and also make my mark in the Champions League with my new team. An important reason for my move is that Salzburg has been relying on young players for many years who then make their way, the club has a lot of potential. Pep Lijnders, who I know and respect from Liverpool, is the perfect coach for this. I'm looking forward to all that!"