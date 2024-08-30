Man wanted to frame his wife for a crime

A real divorce thriller is currently the talk of the town in Singapore. As he felt she had not contributed enough to the couple's upkeep, the man was furious with his wife. After extensive consultation with lawyers, he hired a private detective to look for evidence of adultery. When nothing came of it, he came up with the idea that his wife's previous conviction could speed up the divorce proceedings. According to the court, he praised the new project to his new girlfriend as a "perfect plan".