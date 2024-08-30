Execution threatened
Man wanted to frame his wife for a crime
A divorce war had been raging between a 37-year-old man and his wife for two years, and it seemed relatively hopeless for the man. But then he had the "perfect plan" ...
A real divorce thriller is currently the talk of the town in Singapore. As he felt she had not contributed enough to the couple's upkeep, the man was furious with his wife. After extensive consultation with lawyers, he hired a private detective to look for evidence of adultery. When nothing came of it, he came up with the idea that his wife's previous conviction could speed up the divorce proceedings. According to the court, he praised the new project to his new girlfriend as a "perfect plan".
He bought drugs on the black market and weighed them at home: the cannabis weighed 510 grams - in Singapore, possession of more than 500 grams of cannabis is punishable by death. The man knew this from "research on the internet", the court explained. Because he was "very angry" with his wife, he went ahead with the perfidious plan anyway - and put the drug in his wife's car.
The operation backfired
His wife was arrested after the drugs were found in her car, but the police were unable to find any further incriminating evidence against her. Investigators finally tracked down her husband and arrested him. According to court documents, he was sentenced to three years and ten months in prison on Thursday.
Singapore is one of the countries with the strictest drug laws in the world. The UN and human rights organizations are calling for the death penalty to be abolished because it has no deterrent effect. Singapore, on the other hand, argues that the death penalty has helped to make the country one of the safest states in Asia.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
