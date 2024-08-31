Outdoor pool closed for a short time
Burglars spoiled bathers’ chance to cool off
Two men with a criminal record smashed several windows at the outdoor pool in Mauthausen (Upper Austria) in order to get cash. The leisure oasis had to remain closed during the clean-up work, despite the heatwave. The thieves took the staff's tips.
Two burglars left behind a field of broken glass at the Mauthausen outdoor pool. The two men - a 22-year-old from St. Georgen/G. and a 23-year-old local resident - were after money and drinks on Thursday night and smashed the windows in the cash desk area and kiosk.
No money in the till
They are unlikely to have taken much, as there was no cash in the outdoor pool that night, according to pool attendant Werner Großauer. Only the contents of the tip box were taken by the burglars, who were caught a short time later in the vicinity and taken to Linz prison. At the time, they had stolen goods, burglary tools and herbal cannabis with them.
Baths had to remain closed
In order not to endanger the bathers with the broken glass and to allow the forensic experts to work undisturbed, the outdoor pool remained closed until 1 p.m. the day after the crime. "We had to turn a few people away, but everyone was very understanding," says Großauer.
More damage than loot
Both windows have since been replaced, the cost of which is still unclear. However, they are likely to far exceed the value of the stolen goods. The loss of the tip hurts, but "we'll work it back in by September 8," says the pool attendant. That's the end of this year's season and preparations for the winter season begin.
